Abbotsford Canucks Announce Training Camp Roster
October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today their initial 14-player roster for the club's Inaugural American Hockey League Training Camp being held at Abbotsford Centre from October 6-9. Abbotsford's Training Camp roster includes eight forwards, four defencemen, and two goaltenders.
2021.22 CANUCKS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER, as of October 5
Forwards: Vincent Arseneau, Ethan Keppen, Jarid Lukosevicius, Tristen Nielsen, Karel Plasek, Sheldon Rempal, John Stevens, Chase Wouters
Defencemen: Alex Kannok Leipert, Ashton Sautner, Devante Stephens, Jett Woo
Goaltenders: Spencer Martin, Arturs Silovs
