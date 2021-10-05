Abbotsford Canucks Announce Training Camp Roster

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today their initial 14-player roster for the club's Inaugural American Hockey League Training Camp being held at Abbotsford Centre from October 6-9. Abbotsford's Training Camp roster includes eight forwards, four defencemen, and two goaltenders.

2021.22 CANUCKS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER, as of October 5

Forwards: Vincent Arseneau, Ethan Keppen, Jarid Lukosevicius, Tristen Nielsen, Karel Plasek, Sheldon Rempal, John Stevens, Chase Wouters

Defencemen: Alex Kannok Leipert, Ashton Sautner, Devante Stephens, Jett Woo

Goaltenders: Spencer Martin, Arturs Silovs

