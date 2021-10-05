Dallas Stars Send Nick Caamano to Texas
October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by one player. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 34 players.
PLAYER STATUS
Nicholas Caamano Loaned to Texas (AHL)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Nick Caamano
(Mollie Kendall)
