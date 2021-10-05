Phantoms Announce Training Camp Roster

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their initial roster for 2021 Training Camp ahead of the team's first preseason game on Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms have home preseason games at PPL Center on Saturday, October 9 and Wednesday, October 13 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey.

The team's training camp roster includes 11 non-roster tryout invites including five players on contract with the Reading Royals of the ECHL and four players from the Maine Mariners as well as two additional players who were previously participating in the Flyers Training Camp and Development Camp.

More players are expected to arrive from the Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp in Voorhees, NJ.

Forwards (12): Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Nick Master, Andrew Romano, Brennan Saulnier, Matt Strome, Maksim Sushko, Samu Tuomaala, Brendan van Riemsdyk, Max Willman

Defensemen (8): Logan Day, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Ryan MacKinnon, Brycen Martin, Patrick McNally, Mason Millman, Quinn Schiemann, Jackson van de Leest

Goalies (3): Samuel Ersson, Pat Nagle, Kirill Ustimenko

Tryout Players

Contract with Reading Royals: Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Hayden Hodgson, Pat McNally, Brendan van Riemsdyk

Contract with Maine Mariners: Brycen Martin, Nick Master, Marc-Olivier Duqette, Andrew Romano

Non-Roster Invite: Quinn Schmiemann, Jackson van de Leest

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 23-24.

The Phantoms open their preseason schedule on Wednesday, October 6 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Your first chance to see the Phantoms in person at PPL Center is on Saturday, October 9 in a preseason rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

