Phantoms Announce Training Camp Roster
October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their initial roster for 2021 Training Camp ahead of the team's first preseason game on Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms have home preseason games at PPL Center on Saturday, October 9 and Wednesday, October 13 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey.
The team's training camp roster includes 11 non-roster tryout invites including five players on contract with the Reading Royals of the ECHL and four players from the Maine Mariners as well as two additional players who were previously participating in the Flyers Training Camp and Development Camp.
More players are expected to arrive from the Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp in Voorhees, NJ.
Forwards (12): Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Nick Master, Andrew Romano, Brennan Saulnier, Matt Strome, Maksim Sushko, Samu Tuomaala, Brendan van Riemsdyk, Max Willman
Defensemen (8): Logan Day, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Ryan MacKinnon, Brycen Martin, Patrick McNally, Mason Millman, Quinn Schiemann, Jackson van de Leest
Goalies (3): Samuel Ersson, Pat Nagle, Kirill Ustimenko
Tryout Players
Contract with Reading Royals: Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Hayden Hodgson, Pat McNally, Brendan van Riemsdyk
Contract with Maine Mariners: Brycen Martin, Nick Master, Marc-Olivier Duqette, Andrew Romano
Non-Roster Invite: Quinn Schmiemann, Jackson van de Leest
Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now. Reserve your seats today HERE
The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 23-24.
The Phantoms open their preseason schedule on Wednesday, October 6 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Your first chance to see the Phantoms in person at PPL Center is on Saturday, October 9 in a preseason rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2021
- Abbotsford Training Camp Primer - Abbotsford Canucks
- Phantoms Announce Training Camp Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pens Hope to Benefit from Crowded, Competitive Blue Line - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Receive Eight Players from Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Dallas Stars Send Nick Caamano to Texas - Texas Stars
- Training Camp Officially Kicks off Checkers' Return - Charlotte Checkers
- Colorado Eagles Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Kraken Assign True and Twarynski to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Tuesday, October 5 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Forward Ethan Keppen - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Training Camp Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Assign Six to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Partner with Medea Testing to Offer No Out-Of-Pocket Cost Rapid COVID-19 Testing - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Launch 2021 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.