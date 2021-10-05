Monsters Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday the club's roster for Cleveland's 2021-22 Training Camp, which begins on Wednesday, October 6th at 10:00 a.m. at OBM Arena, the team's practice facility. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, all training camp sessions and regular-season practices will be closed to the media and general public this year with details regarding player/coach media availabilities to be announced in the near future.

Following the recent assignment of goaltender Cam Johnson to Cleveland by Columbus, the Monsters added forwards Tyler Angle, Josh Dunne and Carson Meyer, as well as defensemen Tim Berni and Jake Christiansen, on loan from the Blue Jackets on Monday. Additionally, several players under AHL contract with the Monsters, including forwards Cole Cassels, Cole Fonstad, Brett Gallant, Jake Gaudet, Adam Helewka, Zach Jordan, Tristan Mullin, Justin Scott and Jake Slaker, defensemen Cole Clayton, Olivier LeBlanc, Thomas Schemitsch, Dillon Simpson, Billy Sweezey and Giovanni Vallati and goaltender Jet Greaves, were returned to Cleveland by the Blue Jackets on Monday. On Tuesday, forwards Brendan Gaunce and Tyler Sikura, defenseman Gavin Bayreuther and goaltender Jean-Francois Berube were loaned to the Monsters by Columbus after clearing waivers.

The Monsters' training camp roster features 27 players (15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders), is subject to change and listed below numerically by position.

Forwards (15)

10 Max Humitz (tryout), 12 Cole Cassels, 14 Adam Helewka, 16 Tyler Sikura, 17 Carson Meyer, 20 Justin Scott, 21 Josh Dunne, 25 Jake Gaudet, 27 Tristan Mullin, 29 Zach Jordan, 37 Jake Slaker, 42 Cole Fonstad, 44 Brett Gallant, 50 Brendan Gaunce, 77 Tyler Angle

Defensemen (9)

3 Olivier LeBlanc, 6 Billy Sweezey, 7 Gavin Bayreuther, 11 Giovanni Vallati, 18 Dillon Simpson, 22 Tim Berni, 23 Jake Christiansen, 26 Thomas Schemitsch, 34 Cole Clayton

Goaltenders (3)

31 Jet Greaves, 33 Cam Johnson, 35 Jean-Francois Berube

