New York Rangers Assign Six to Hartford Wolf Pack

October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Tuesday afternoon that the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League (NHL) have assigned six players to the club, now giving the team 36 players on their 2021 Training Camp roster.

The Rangers assigned the following five players to the Wolf Pack on Sunday afternoon: Adam Huska (G), Lauri Pajuniemi (F), Matthew Robertson (D), Braden Schneider (D), and Tyler Wall (G).

In addition, the Rangers assigned F Greg McKegg to the Wolf Pack on Monday afternoon after McKegg cleared waivers.

The Wolf Pack currently have 19 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders in camp.

Here is the current 2021 Hartford Wolf Pack Training Camp roster:

Forwards: Jonny Brodzinski, Christopher Brown, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Jake Elmer, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Anthony Greco, Brandon Hawkins, Patrick Khodorenko, Greg McKegg, Ara Nazarian, Michael O'Leary, Lauri Pajuniemi, Justin Richards, Ty Ronning, Austin Rueschhoff, James Sanchez, and Alex Whelan.

Defensemen: Zach Berzolla, Anthony Bitetto, Brandon Fortunato, Zach Giuttari, Victor Hadfield, Blake Hillman, Christopher Martenet, Tarmo Reunanen, Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Hunter Skinner, and Jeff Taylor.

Goaltenders: François Brassard, Adam Huska, Keith Kinkaid, Tyler Wall, and Charles Williams.

The Wolf Pack will play three preseason games as part of Training Camp 2021. The club will host the Providence Bruins at the XL Center on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at 1:00 pm and the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, October 8th, 2021, at 12:30 pm. Both games are closed to the public.

The club will conclude the preseason on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, when they travel to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders at 1:00 pm.

The Wolf Pack begin their 25th anniversary season on Friday, October 15th, when they play host to the Bridgeport Islanders on opening night. Opening weekend concludes two days later on October 17th when the Providence Bruins come to town.

Single game tickets for the 2021-22 Hartford Wolf Pack season are on-sale now! To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

