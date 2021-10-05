San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Tuesday, October 5 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.
October 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open its 2021 Training Camp Tuesday,
Oct. 5 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.
New Gulls head coach Joel Bouchard will lead four on-ice sessions that will take place at Great Park Ice beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 6, and 12 p.m. Oct. 9-10.
In addition to on-ice practices, the Gulls will play two exhibition contests. San Diego will visit the Ontario Reign Thursday, Oct. 7 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. (7 p.m.) before hosting Ontario in a
preseason game Monday, Oct. 11 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (7 p.m.). The Oct. 11 exhibition game and parking will be free of charge to all fans. For more information and to reserve tickets, fans can visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Preseason.
Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618. Parking is free and
available adjacent to the facility.
2021 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE (Oct. 5-11)
Date Event Time Location
Tuesday, Oct. 5 Practice 12:30 p.m. Great Park Ice
Wednesday, Oct. 6 Practice 10:45 a.m. Great Park Ice
Thursday, Oct. 7 Preseason Game @ Ontario 7 p.m. Toyota Arena
Friday, Oct. 8 NO ON-ICE ACTIVITY
Saturday, Oct. 9 Practice 12 p.m. Great Park Ice
Sunday, Oct. 10 Practice 12 p.m. Great Park Ice
Monday, Oct. 11 Preseason Game vs. Ontario 7 p.m. Honda Center
SAN DIEGO GULLS 2021 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
FORWARDS (11) Regular Season Playoffs Acquired
No. NAME HT WT POS S BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2020-21 CLUB GP G A PTS PIM GP G A PTS PIM
15 Morgan Adams-Moisan 6-1 216 RW R La Tuque, Quebec February 6, 1997 Fort Wayne (ECHL) 37 8 6 14 123 7 1 2 3 20 Free Agent
38 Jack Badini 6-0 202 C L Old Greenwich, Connecticut January 19, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 23 0 1 1 4 3 0 0 0 2 ANA 3rd rd., 91st in 2017
Tulsa (ECHL) 14 1 1 2 4 - - - - -
36 Hunter Drew 6-2 206 RW R Kingston, Ontario October 21, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 33 6 6 12 29 - - - - - ANA 6th rd., 178th in 2018
Banska Bystrica (Slovakia) 20 9 7 16 111 - - - - -
28 Max Golod 6-0 182 LW L Concord, Ontario August 18, 2000 San Diego (AHL) 16 1 4 5 8 - - - - - Free Agent
Tulsa (ECHL) 10 2 5 7 6 - - - - -
16 Bryce Kindopp 6-1 191 RW R Lloydminster, Alberta June 14, 1999 San Diego (AHL) 39 10 10 20 4 3 0 0 0 2 Free Agent
Tulsa (ECHL) 14 2 2 4 2 - - - - -
12 Alex Limoges 6-0 207 LW L Winchester, Virginia September 16, 1997 San Diego (AHL) 23 11 10 21 8 3 0 1 1 2 Free Agent
Penn State (Big Ten) 22 10 12 22 2 - - - - -
43 Vincent Marleau 6-2 197 RW R Chateauguay, Quebec July 5, 1999 Tulsa (ECHL) 40 8 7 15 16 - - - - - Invite
11 Jacob Perreault 6-0 193 RW R Montreal, Quebec April 15, 2002 San Diego (AHL) 27 3 14 17 29 - - - - - ANA 1st rd., 27th in 2020
14 Danny O'Regan 5-9 176 C R Berlin, Germany January 30, 1994 Henderson (AHL) 37 16 21 37 4 - - - - - FA (SJS 5th rd., 138 in 2012)
17 Greg Printz 6-2 223 LW R Fairfax, Virginia May 4, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 13 1 2 3 12 - - - - - Free Agent
Providence (H-East) 25 6 9 15 12 - - - - -
7 Brayden Tracey 6-0 186 LW L Calgary, Alberta May 28, 2001 San Diego (AHL) 12 0 0 0 4 - - - - - ANA 1st rd., 29th in 2019
Victoria (WHL) 22 9 12 21 24 - - - - -
DEFENSEMEN (6) Regular Season Playoffs Acquired
No. NAME HT WT POS S BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2020-21 CLUB GP G A PTS PIM GP G A PTS PIM
39 Nikolas Brouillard 5-11 168 D L St. Hilaire, Quebec February 7, 1995 San Diego (AHL) 29 3 11 14 28 3 0 1 1 2 Free Agent
44 Trevor Carrick 6-2 204 D L Stouffville, Ontario July 4, 1994 San Diego (AHL) 39 1 11 12 53 3 1 0 1 0 Trade (CAR 4th rd., 115th in 2012)
San Jose (AHL) 3 0 0 0 5 - - - - -
4 Kodie Curran 6-1 185 D L Calgary, Alberta December 18, 1989 San Diego (AHL) 24 6 7 13 15 - - - - - Free Agent
45 Brendan Guhle 6-2 190 D L Edmonton, Alberta July 29, 1997 San Diego (AHL) 23 2 10 12 25 - - - - - Trade (BUF 2nd rd., 51st in 2015)
21 Louka Henault 5-11 187 D L Montreal, Quebec January 31, 2001 Kiekko-Espoo (Finland-1) 12 1 3 4 22 - - - - - Invite
90 Nathan Larose 6-1 195 D R Mirabel, Quebec September 24, 2000 Cape Breton (QMJHL) 31 17 16 33 33 - - - - - Invite
GOALTENDERS (3) Regular Season Playoffs Acquired
No. NAME HT WT C BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2020-21 CLUB GP MIN W-L-OT SO GAA GP MIN W-L SO GAA
31 Olle Eriksson-Ek 6-3 210 L Karlstad, Sweden June 22, 1999 San Diego (AHL) 15 860 8-6-1 0 3.14 - - - - - ANA 5th rd., 153rd in 2017
Tulsa (ECHL) 5 301 3-2-0 0 2.79 - - - - -
30 Jeff Glass 6-3 213 L Calgary, Alberta November19, 1985 San Diego (AHL) 4 170 0-2-0 0 4.60 - - - - - Free Agent
35 Francis Marotte 6-1 196 L Longueuil, Quebec May 1, 1995 Bridgeport (AHL) 2 48 0-0-0 0 3.76 - - - - - Free Agent
Allen (ECHL) 12 732 8-3-1 1 2.54 - - - - -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2021
- Training Camp Officially Kicks off Checkers' Return - Charlotte Checkers
- Colorado Eagles Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Kraken Assign True and Twarynski to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Tuesday, October 5 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Forward Ethan Keppen - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Training Camp Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Assign Six to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Partner with Medea Testing to Offer No Out-Of-Pocket Cost Rapid COVID-19 Testing - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Launch 2021 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Tuesday, October 5 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
- San Diego Gulls Sign Morgan Adams-Moisan to One-Year Contract
- San Diego Gulls to Host Ontario Reign in Free Exhibition Game October 11 at Honda Center
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule