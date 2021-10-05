San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Tuesday, October 5 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open its 2021 Training Camp Tuesday,

Oct. 5 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

New Gulls head coach Joel Bouchard will lead four on-ice sessions that will take place at Great Park Ice beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 6, and 12 p.m. Oct. 9-10.

In addition to on-ice practices, the Gulls will play two exhibition contests. San Diego will visit the Ontario Reign Thursday, Oct. 7 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. (7 p.m.) before hosting Ontario in a

preseason game Monday, Oct. 11 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (7 p.m.). The Oct. 11 exhibition game and parking will be free of charge to all fans. For more information and to reserve tickets, fans can visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Preseason.

Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618. Parking is free and

available adjacent to the facility.

2021 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE (Oct. 5-11)

Date Event Time Location

Tuesday, Oct. 5 Practice 12:30 p.m. Great Park Ice

Wednesday, Oct. 6 Practice 10:45 a.m. Great Park Ice

Thursday, Oct. 7 Preseason Game @ Ontario 7 p.m. Toyota Arena

Friday, Oct. 8 NO ON-ICE ACTIVITY

Saturday, Oct. 9 Practice 12 p.m. Great Park Ice

Sunday, Oct. 10 Practice 12 p.m. Great Park Ice

Monday, Oct. 11 Preseason Game vs. Ontario 7 p.m. Honda Center

SAN DIEGO GULLS 2021 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS (11) Regular Season Playoffs Acquired

No. NAME HT WT POS S BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2020-21 CLUB GP G A PTS PIM GP G A PTS PIM

15 Morgan Adams-Moisan 6-1 216 RW R La Tuque, Quebec February 6, 1997 Fort Wayne (ECHL) 37 8 6 14 123 7 1 2 3 20 Free Agent

38 Jack Badini 6-0 202 C L Old Greenwich, Connecticut January 19, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 23 0 1 1 4 3 0 0 0 2 ANA 3rd rd., 91st in 2017

Tulsa (ECHL) 14 1 1 2 4 - - - - -

36 Hunter Drew 6-2 206 RW R Kingston, Ontario October 21, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 33 6 6 12 29 - - - - - ANA 6th rd., 178th in 2018

Banska Bystrica (Slovakia) 20 9 7 16 111 - - - - -

28 Max Golod 6-0 182 LW L Concord, Ontario August 18, 2000 San Diego (AHL) 16 1 4 5 8 - - - - - Free Agent

Tulsa (ECHL) 10 2 5 7 6 - - - - -

16 Bryce Kindopp 6-1 191 RW R Lloydminster, Alberta June 14, 1999 San Diego (AHL) 39 10 10 20 4 3 0 0 0 2 Free Agent

Tulsa (ECHL) 14 2 2 4 2 - - - - -

12 Alex Limoges 6-0 207 LW L Winchester, Virginia September 16, 1997 San Diego (AHL) 23 11 10 21 8 3 0 1 1 2 Free Agent

Penn State (Big Ten) 22 10 12 22 2 - - - - -

43 Vincent Marleau 6-2 197 RW R Chateauguay, Quebec July 5, 1999 Tulsa (ECHL) 40 8 7 15 16 - - - - - Invite

11 Jacob Perreault 6-0 193 RW R Montreal, Quebec April 15, 2002 San Diego (AHL) 27 3 14 17 29 - - - - - ANA 1st rd., 27th in 2020

14 Danny O'Regan 5-9 176 C R Berlin, Germany January 30, 1994 Henderson (AHL) 37 16 21 37 4 - - - - - FA (SJS 5th rd., 138 in 2012)

17 Greg Printz 6-2 223 LW R Fairfax, Virginia May 4, 1998 San Diego (AHL) 13 1 2 3 12 - - - - - Free Agent

Providence (H-East) 25 6 9 15 12 - - - - -

7 Brayden Tracey 6-0 186 LW L Calgary, Alberta May 28, 2001 San Diego (AHL) 12 0 0 0 4 - - - - - ANA 1st rd., 29th in 2019

Victoria (WHL) 22 9 12 21 24 - - - - -

DEFENSEMEN (6) Regular Season Playoffs Acquired

No. NAME HT WT POS S BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2020-21 CLUB GP G A PTS PIM GP G A PTS PIM

39 Nikolas Brouillard 5-11 168 D L St. Hilaire, Quebec February 7, 1995 San Diego (AHL) 29 3 11 14 28 3 0 1 1 2 Free Agent

44 Trevor Carrick 6-2 204 D L Stouffville, Ontario July 4, 1994 San Diego (AHL) 39 1 11 12 53 3 1 0 1 0 Trade (CAR 4th rd., 115th in 2012)

San Jose (AHL) 3 0 0 0 5 - - - - -

4 Kodie Curran 6-1 185 D L Calgary, Alberta December 18, 1989 San Diego (AHL) 24 6 7 13 15 - - - - - Free Agent

45 Brendan Guhle 6-2 190 D L Edmonton, Alberta July 29, 1997 San Diego (AHL) 23 2 10 12 25 - - - - - Trade (BUF 2nd rd., 51st in 2015)

21 Louka Henault 5-11 187 D L Montreal, Quebec January 31, 2001 Kiekko-Espoo (Finland-1) 12 1 3 4 22 - - - - - Invite

90 Nathan Larose 6-1 195 D R Mirabel, Quebec September 24, 2000 Cape Breton (QMJHL) 31 17 16 33 33 - - - - - Invite

GOALTENDERS (3) Regular Season Playoffs Acquired

No. NAME HT WT C BIRTHPLACE D.O.B. 2020-21 CLUB GP MIN W-L-OT SO GAA GP MIN W-L SO GAA

31 Olle Eriksson-Ek 6-3 210 L Karlstad, Sweden June 22, 1999 San Diego (AHL) 15 860 8-6-1 0 3.14 - - - - - ANA 5th rd., 153rd in 2017

Tulsa (ECHL) 5 301 3-2-0 0 2.79 - - - - -

30 Jeff Glass 6-3 213 L Calgary, Alberta November19, 1985 San Diego (AHL) 4 170 0-2-0 0 4.60 - - - - - Free Agent

35 Francis Marotte 6-1 196 L Longueuil, Quebec May 1, 1995 Bridgeport (AHL) 2 48 0-0-0 0 3.76 - - - - - Free Agent

Allen (ECHL) 12 732 8-3-1 1 2.54 - - - - -

