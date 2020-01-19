Reign Earn Overtime Point against Tucson

The Ontario Reign earned a point, but fell by a 2-1 margin in overtime against the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday evening. Ontario got a goal from Martin Frk, who extended his goal streak to four games, and 24 saves from goaltender Matthew Villalta in net.

Date: January 18, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC118BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC118Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC118PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (17-18-4-1)

TUC Record: (27-9-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 0 0 1

TUC 1 0 0 1 2

Shots PP

ONT 28 0/3

TUC 26 1/6

Three Stars -

1. Ivan Prosvetov (TUC)

2. Matthew Villalta (ONT)

3. Brayden Burke (TUC)

W: Ivan Prosvetov (12-3-0)

L: Matthew Villalta (3-3-1)

Next Game: Monday, January 20, 2020 vs. Bakersfield - 3:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

