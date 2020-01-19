Reign Earn Overtime Point against Tucson
January 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign earned a point, but fell by a 2-1 margin in overtime against the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday evening. Ontario got a goal from Martin Frk, who extended his goal streak to four games, and 24 saves from goaltender Matthew Villalta in net.
Date: January 18, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC118BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC118Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC118PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (17-18-4-1)
TUC Record: (27-9-1-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 0 0 1
TUC 1 0 0 1 2
Shots PP
ONT 28 0/3
TUC 26 1/6
Three Stars -
1. Ivan Prosvetov (TUC)
2. Matthew Villalta (ONT)
3. Brayden Burke (TUC)
W: Ivan Prosvetov (12-3-0)
L: Matthew Villalta (3-3-1)
Next Game: Monday, January 20, 2020 vs. Bakersfield - 3:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
