P-Bruins Earn One Point, Lose in Overtime to Springfield Thunderbirds

January 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins scored three times in the third period, but gave up two goals in the final 41 seconds of regulation and lost in overtime, 6-5, to the Springfield Thunderbirds. Paul Carey and Brendan Gaunce both scored two goals for the P-Bruins, while Jack Studnicka led all Providence skaters with three points. The P-Bruins outshot the Thunderbirds, 40-30, and went four-for-five on the penalty kill.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

SPRINGFIELD 1 2 2 1 6

PROVIDENCE 1 1 3 0 5

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"That was our third game in three nights and that was their second in three. They are a highly offensive group and they are tough to defend. You're going to get games like that.

"We have a group over here that's certainly trying their hardest and perhaps a little fatigued. Then you have a group over there that's excellent offensively. You're going to get these games. These two teams always have entertaining games. Some nights they're fun to be apart of and some nights, like tonight, they're not."

PAUL CAREY - TWO GOALS

"It was definitely a tough way to end the weekend. I thought we deserved to win that game. We've got to find a way to dig in and keep those pucks out of the net. We've got to be a little more disciplined when it comes down to crunch time like that. Overall, I thought we played good and we can build off that. We're not happy with one point, but we'll take it."

STATS

- With two goals tonight, Paul Carey has now scored 17 this season. His 17 goals and 30 points lead the P-Bruins.

- Jack Studnicka collected three assists and is now tied for third on the team with 15 helpers on the season. His 29 points rank second on the P-Bruins and sixth amongst AHL rookies.

- Brendan Gaunce scored twice and now has 10 goals on the season, which is tied for fourth on the P-Bruins.

- Peter Cehlarik scored his 11th goal of the season and has recorded four points (2G, 2A) in his last five games. His 11 goals rank third on the P-Bruins.

- Jeremy Lauzon collected an assist and has three helpers in his last four games.

- Brendan Woods recorded his seventh assist of the season and has five points (2G, 3A) in his last five outings.

NEXT GAME

The P-Bruins will remain in Providence and take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, January 22 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

