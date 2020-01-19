Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund to the Monsters.

A 6'4", 210 lb. right-handed native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on May 23, 2017. In 16 appearances for Columbus this season, Stenlund posted 4-2-6 with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating and added 6-10-16 with 18 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 27 appearances for Cleveland. Stenlund supplied 4-2-6 with ten penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 20 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-20 and additionally logged 21-22-43 with 34 penalty minutes and a -27 rating in 93 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19.

Prior to his North American professional career, Stenlund recorded 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 151 SHL appearances for HV71 spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, helping HV71 secure the 2017 SHL Championship.

