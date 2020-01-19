Third-Period Goals Lift Gulls

The Gulls scored two third-period goals to stage a 4-3 comeback win over the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena. With the victory, San Diego has won five straight games and earned points in six of the last seven games (5-1-0-1) and nine of their last 12 overall (7-3-1-1).

Troy Terry tied a career high with three points (1-23) with a goal and two assists, matching his previous record set in his AHL debut, Oct. 19, 2018 vs. Milwaukee (2-13). Terry's three points and second multi-assist game of the season extended his point/assist streaks to five games (2-79, +10).

Sam Carrick scored his 65th goal as a Gull to surpass Corey Tropp (64) atop the franchise's all-time goal list. Carrick's team-leading 17th goal marks points in eight of his last nine games (9-413) in addition to his 16 goals the last 18 games (16-622, +21).

Kiefer Sherwood netted his 10th goal (PPG) at 13:41 of the second, his third goal the last three games (3-03). Chris Mueller earned an assist on the Sherwood goal, his fourth point the last six games (1-34).

Brendan Guhle opened the scoring with his third goal at 1:31 of the first period, his third point the last four games (1-23). Justin Kloos earned the primary assist, his 13th assist of the season to tie for the team lead in helpers (also Sprong and Wideman). Max Comtois earned an assist to push his point streak to three games (1-34).

Josh Mahura earned an assist for his third point the last two games (1-23) and his sixth point the last five games (2-46, +6). Chase De Leo picked up an assist, his 14th point of the season (7-714).

Anthony Stolarz stopped 31 shots to earn his third straight win and 13th overall, tied for ninth among AHL goaltenders. He also improved to 6-2-0 with a 2.30 GAA and .930 SV% his last seven road starts.

San Diego will return home to host the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Troy Terry

On his goal

They had a delayed offsides so I knew I could kind of wind it up and they had to check up. They were going to be gassed so I just tried to get speed and just try to weave my way through. I don't shoot the puck that often so I decided to shoot one. It wasn't the best shot, but it worked.

On his five-game point streak

I'm trying to help where I can. I think we have a really good team. I think we just needed some confidence. We were able to win those first two games and I think it just does a lot for a team and they start believing in themselves. That's the biggest thing, everyone's playing for each other and the team believes in themselves.

On the message during the second intermission

I thought we had a good second period. We could clean up some things like when they got that goal at the end, but we believe in ourselves and what we're doing. We stuck to it and it worked out. We got a good thing going here.

Sam Carrick

On becoming the Gulls all-time leading goal scorer

I didn't know that to be honest, but that's cool. I've been here for a pretty long time now so it's cool. It was a good win tonight. I think that's really where my mind is at right now at this part of the season. Great win by the boys, good road win and looking forward to getting back to San Diego.

On the third-period comeback

We didn't have the start we wanted to. One thing that was great for us was our goalie Anthony Stolarz. He's been awesome for us. We were able to grab momentum as the game went on and we had a huge third period for us.

On Troy Terry

He's got the ability to dominate this league and that's what he's done since he's been down here. I think it's great for his confidence. We're going to use him as much as we can while we got him. You just watch him out there and he makes it look easy. He's a great guy to have on the team.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the win

It means that we're nipping at the heels of a playoff spot. In all honestly, I haven't looked at the standings in a couple of months. We're just taking it game-by-game. Now Bakersfield knows that we're right there in the thick of it. We're working to get there with Ontario. Take advantage of the games we have in hand. More than anything, we're just playing a really good brand of hockey right now and we followed through with it on the road.

On Troy Terry

Well I know he makes me a lot better coach. As much as he brings a skillset to our team, he's really brought a level of enthusiasm and sincerity. He goes out there and practices hard, he plays hard, he's excited to be here and be a part of this. We've had some great conversations. He's a high-character kid. Let's not kid ourselves, he's a very dynamic player. He not only puts up points, but boy is he fun to watch.

On Sam Carrick

We had some real challenges at the beginning of the year, personnel challenges. We have a lot of bodies around which means there's some unhappy guys. A lot of times that falls on the coach to always deliver tough messages, but Sam is just one of those guys that gets it. He understands he's not only going to lead on the ice, but he has to lead off the ice. He puts his money where his mouth is. I don't think we were very good in the first two periods and he comes out and gets a big goal for us to even things up.

