Late Goal Sinks Stockton Comeback Saturday
January 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Goals from Alex Gallant and Alan Quine allowed the Stockton Heat to erase a 3-1 deficit in the third period, but Dan Renouf found the back of the net with just 58 seconds remaining in regulation to give Colorado a 4-3 win Saturday night at the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. A crowd of 5,543, the largest of the season at Stockton Arena, attended the popular theme night and was brought to action 12:55 into the contest as Austin Czarnik lit the lamp to pull Stockton even at 1-1 in the opening frame. Colorado produced the lone goal of the second, then quickly doubled the advantage early in the third to go up 3-1 before Stockton's late rally. Logan O'Connor paced the visiting team with a pair of goals, while Stockton got multi-point efforts from Czarnik and Quine.
GOALIES
W: Hunter Miska (41 shots, 38 saves)
L: Jon Gillies (29 shots, 25 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Logan O'Connor (2g), Second - Dan Renouf (1g,1a), Third - Hunter Miska (38 svs)
Shots On Goal: STK - 41, COL - 29
Power Plays: STK - 0-0, COL - 0-3
- The game was played in front of an attendance of 5,543, the largest home crowd of the season.
- Austin Czarnik scored the game's first goal to trigger the Teddy Bear Toss at 12:55 of the first period.
- Martin Pospisil notched his first pro point with an assist on Alex Gallant's goal in the third.
- Czarnik and Alan Quine each had a goal and an assist in the game.
- The contest was the first time in five tries that Colorado has held the Heat without a point at Stockton Arena, now 3-1-0-1 in the brief all-time series.
- Stockton outshot Colorado 17-4 while erasing a two-goal deficit in the third period.
- Stockton has lost back-to-back home games for just the second time this season, the first time going without a point in back-to-back home contests.
UP NEXT
The Heat will battle Colorado once again Monday at 1 p.m. at Stockton Arena, then will close out the pre-All-Star Break portion of the schedule Friday night against Ontario at Stockton Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2020
- Granlund's Three Point Night Not Enough for Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Earn Overtime Point against Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Balcers, Batherson and Chlapik Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Late Goal Sinks Stockton Comeback Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Third-Period Goals Lift Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Prosvetov Stellar As All-Star Burke Plays Overtime Hero In Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bellerive's Big Night Earns Penguins 4-3 Shootout Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.