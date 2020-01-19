Late Goal Sinks Stockton Comeback Saturday

STOCKTON, Calif. - Goals from Alex Gallant and Alan Quine allowed the Stockton Heat to erase a 3-1 deficit in the third period, but Dan Renouf found the back of the net with just 58 seconds remaining in regulation to give Colorado a 4-3 win Saturday night at the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. A crowd of 5,543, the largest of the season at Stockton Arena, attended the popular theme night and was brought to action 12:55 into the contest as Austin Czarnik lit the lamp to pull Stockton even at 1-1 in the opening frame. Colorado produced the lone goal of the second, then quickly doubled the advantage early in the third to go up 3-1 before Stockton's late rally. Logan O'Connor paced the visiting team with a pair of goals, while Stockton got multi-point efforts from Czarnik and Quine.

GOALIES

W: Hunter Miska (41 shots, 38 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (29 shots, 25 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Logan O'Connor (2g), Second - Dan Renouf (1g,1a), Third - Hunter Miska (38 svs)

Shots On Goal: STK - 41, COL - 29

Power Plays: STK - 0-0, COL - 0-3

- The game was played in front of an attendance of 5,543, the largest home crowd of the season.

- Austin Czarnik scored the game's first goal to trigger the Teddy Bear Toss at 12:55 of the first period.

- Martin Pospisil notched his first pro point with an assist on Alex Gallant's goal in the third.

- Czarnik and Alan Quine each had a goal and an assist in the game.

- The contest was the first time in five tries that Colorado has held the Heat without a point at Stockton Arena, now 3-1-0-1 in the brief all-time series.

- Stockton outshot Colorado 17-4 while erasing a two-goal deficit in the third period.

- Stockton has lost back-to-back home games for just the second time this season, the first time going without a point in back-to-back home contests.

UP NEXT

The Heat will battle Colorado once again Monday at 1 p.m. at Stockton Arena, then will close out the pre-All-Star Break portion of the schedule Friday night against Ontario at Stockton Arena.

