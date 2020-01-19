Balcers, Batherson and Chlapik Reassigned to Belleville

January 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forwards Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson and Filip Chlapik to the Belleville Senators.

Balcers has played seven times for Ottawa this season where he's tallied an assist. In 19 games with Belleville, he has 25 points (nine goals) and set a franchise best point-streak with 15 to start his season.

Batherson left Belleville as the AHL's leading point-scorer with 41 in just 33 games. He's added a goal and an assist in nine games with Ottawa.

Chlapik has managed four goals and 11 points in 20 games with Belleville while adding five points (two goals) in 23 NHL games with the Senators.

Belleville is back in action Monday afternoon when they visit Rockford for the very first time. The Sens aren't home until Jan. 25 when they host the Comets on Bell Let's Talk night. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.