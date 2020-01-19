Anderson-Dolan, Luff Assigned to Ontario

January 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Matt Luff to Ontario.

Anderson-Dolan, 20, went scoreless in four games during his first recall of the season. The Calgary, Alberta native has 19 points (5-14=19) from 36 games with the Reign and leads all Ontario players in assists and ranks second in points. Selected in the second round (31st overall) by the Kings in the 2017 NHL Draft, Anderson-Dolan made his NHL debut last season, posting one point (0-1=1) in five games.

Luff, 22, has tallied five points (1-4=5) from 17 games played across two stints with the Kings this season. Over the last two seasons, the Oakville, Ontario native has appeared in 50 NHL games and totaled 16 points (9-7=16). Luff has appeared in 15 games with the Reign this season, posting 10 points (3-7=10) and a plus-4 rating, with his .67 points-per-game second best on the active Ontario roster.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit www.ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.