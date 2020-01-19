Moose Never Trail in 5-1 Win over Laval

The Manitoba Moose (20-24-0-0) edged the Laval Rocket (21-17-3-1) with a final count of 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Just 1:41 into the first period, Andrei Chibisov sent a shot through traffic that was tipped in by Kristian Reichel to give Manitoba the 1-0 advantage. With less than three minutes remaining in the first frame, Gustav Olofsson tried to capitalize on a rebound near the crease however Mikhail Berdin made a highlight reel save to keep Laval off the board.

With 1:58 gone in the second period, JC Lipon sent a slick pass to C.J. Suess who showed off his hands and netted his 11th goal of the campaign. Just over a minute later, Lipon improved Manitoba's lead to 3-0 with a shorthanded tally. Midway through the period on a Moose man advantage Michael Spacek blasted a one-timer that found the back of Laval's net to make the score 4-0. With just over three minutes remaining in the period, Charles Hudon nearly tucked the puck around Berdin, however Manitoba's netminder poke checked it out of harms way. With less a minute remaining in the period, Josh Brook scored a power play goal for Laval bringing the score to 4-1.

Just under three minutes into the third period, Cole Maier capitalized on a loose puck in front of the Rocket net to improve the Moose lead to 5-1. The Moose killed off all four of Laval's power play opportunities in the third period to secure Manitoba's 5-1 victory.

Quick Hits

With his assist on C.J. Suess' second period tally, JC Lipon reached 213 points in his AHL career. That moved him into the third spot among Manitoba's all-time career point leaders, officially passing Moose legend Jimmy Roy.

JC Lipon scored the sixth shorthanded goal of his AHL career

Lipon is the fourth Moose player to notch a shorthanded tally this season alongside C.J. Suess (2), Logan Shaw (1) and Cole Maier (1)

This is the fifth matchup of the season where Mikhail Berdin has faced more than 40 shots against What's Next?

The Moose will face off against the Iowa Wild on Friday, Jan. 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

