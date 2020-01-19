Moose Best the Rocket, Win 5-1

WINNIPEG - A difficult start to the game accentuated by a 4-0 deficit through 30 minutes of play ultimately hurt the Rocket's chances of making a comeback as the visitors fell 5-1 against the Manitoba Moose Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

First star JC Lipon and Michael Spacek each registered a goal and assist in the win. Mikhail Berdin made 40 saves.

One minute and 41 seconds into the game, Kristian Reichel took advantage of a defensive mishap in the Rocket's slot and gave the Moose a 1-0 lead. Laval picked up the pace near the end of the opening frame, but the Moose scored early again in the second period. C.J. Suess' backhander doubled the home team's tally. Less than two minutes later, Lipon outskated two Rocket players on a penalty kill and recorded Manitoba's third goal with a crisp slapshot. The Moose capitalized on a powerplay thanks to a one-timer from Spacek to give them a four-goal cushion.

The Rocket finally got on the scoreboard when, on a powerplay, Josh Brook received a perfect pass through the slot courtesy of Phil Varone. Berdin was unable to make the lateral movement in time and the rookie notched his fourth of the season in a wide-empty net.

"I think we underestimated them [...] It's no excuse. We had to put a weekend together. You can't just play one game. We were in good spirits; it's just when you play half a game, you're not going to win," said Matthew Peca after the game.

In the third period, Cole Maier took advantage of a loose puck in front of Kinkaid, who was unable to freeze the disk, to score the Moose's fifth and final goal of the game. The Rocket return to Laval to face the Syracuse Crunch Wednesday evening at Place Bell.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV: Brook (Varone)

MB: Reichel (Chibisov, Spacek) | Suess (Lipon, Oligny) | Lipon | Spacek (Vesaleinen, Gawanke) | Maier (Poirier)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: 1/6 | IN/PK: 7/8

MB | AN/PP: 1/8 | IN/PK: 5/6

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV: Kinkaid (18/23) | MB: Berdin (40/41)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

Lipon - MB 2. Berdin - MB 3. Spacek - MB

