Granlund's Three Point Night Not Enough for Condors

January 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-17-5; 37pts) could not maintain a third period lead and dropped a 4-3 decision to the San Diego Gulls (17-15-2-2; 38pts) on Saturday. C Markus Granlund had two goals and three points on the night.

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: D Brendan Guhle (3rd) off the rush from the right-wing circle; Assists: Kloos, Comtois; Time of goal: 1:31; SD leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (3rd) finished off a two-on-one rush; Assists: Granlund, McLeod; Time of goal: 2:40; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Makus Granlund (3rd) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Day, Malone; Time of goal: 19:30; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 11, SD - 12

SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: RW Kiefer Sherwood (10th) on the power play from the left-wing circle; Assists: Terry, Mueller; Time of goal: 13:41; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: Granlund (4th) off a rebound at the goal mouth; Assists: Esposito, Cave; Time of goal: 19:22; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK - 11, SD - 11

THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (17th) from the low slot; Assists: Terry, De Leo; Time of goal: 10:14; Game tied, 3-3

GULLS GOAL: RW Troy Terry (2nd) from the right-wing circle; Assist: Mahura; Time of goal: 12:14; SD leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 11, SD - 8

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Terry (SD) 2. Granlund (BAK) 3. Carrick (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; SD - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34; SD - 30

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (4-4-1; 26/30) ; SD - Stolarz (13-10-3; 31/34)

C Markus Granlund had three points (2g-1a) and has seven points (4g-3a) in six games this season

Bakersfield is 3-2-0 in five games against the Gulls this season

The Condors played 11 forwards and seven d-men

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Joel Persson, Miles Koules, Cameron Hebig

