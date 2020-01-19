Marlies Set for Rematch against the Checkers

The Marlies wrap up their weekend trip to Charlotte, N.C. today looking to bounce back from a 4-3 shootout loss to the Checkers last night.

With last night's win, the Checkers extended their win streak to four straight and remain the hottest team in the league right now with only one loss in their past 10 outings.

Toronto was 3-for-5 on the penalty kill and 0-for-5 on the power play last night. When asked about special teams following last night's game, head coach Greg Moore commented, "I thought early on, the first couple of power plays, we just had a hard time getting through the middle of the rink. They did a good job getting up ice, disrupting our flow. Then we settled, started getting some entries and the in-zone, they did a good job of keeping us perimeter. We've got to find a way to get interior but you know, it was a little bit of a special teams game today. I was really happy five-on-five with how we executed and the looks that we got, really liked our o-zone and the movement that we got inside on the goalie a few times."

Mason Marchment led the Marlies with seven shots on goal last night and provided all three of the Marlies goals, earning his first professional career hat trick. The Marlies are 10-6-0-1 against Central Division opponents and are 0-0-0-1 against the Charlotte Checkers.

Following today's game the Marlies will return home for some practice days before heading to Cleveland next weekend to close out their annual Toronto Boat Show Road Trip.

Puck drops at 1:00 PM EST on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

21-15-2-2 Overall Record 23-14-3-0

0-0-0-1 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

0-2-0-0 Streak 4-0-0-0

132 Goals For 129

125 Goals Against 107

22.4% Power Play Percentage 22.3%

78.1% Penalty Kill Percentage 89%

K. Agostino (19) Leading Goal Scorer J. Gauthier (18)

P. Aberg (32)

K. Agostino (32) Leading Points Scorer J. Kuokkanen (34)

K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader A. Forsberg (12)

