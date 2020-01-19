Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas

Texas Stars forward Joel Kiviranta vs. the Iowa Wild

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars.

Kiviranta, 23, has skated in seven games in 2019-20 with Dallas and has recorded nine shots on goal. He made his NHL debut with the Stars on Jan. 3 against Detroit, recording three shots in 8:37 of ice time. The forward has also skated in 34 AHL contests with Texas in his North American professional debut season, sharing fifth on the team with 19 points (10-9=19). The winger also ranks fourth on Texas in goals (10) and plus/minus rating (+6), while also ranking second in game-winning goals (2).

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Vantaa, Finland was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2019.

The Stars hit the road for a pair of Central Division matchups this week. Texas and Iowa are slated to battle in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday at noon before a Wednesday night game against the Rockford IceHogs.

