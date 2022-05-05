Reign defeat Gulls 7-4
May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fell behind early in the first but came roaring back with a seven-goal explosion to defeat the San Diego Gulls in Game 1 of their Pacific Division First Round series by a final score of 7-4. Reign forwards Samuel Fagemo and Akil Thomas each scored twice in the victory, while forward Vladimir Tkachev registered a goal and an assist.
Ontario's league-best power play continued its success at the start of the postseason, going 2-for-4 on the night, while the club's penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4, holding San Diego off the scoreboard on special teams. The Reign hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series with a chance to eliminate the Gulls with a win in Game 2 on Thursday night at Toyota Arena.
Date: May 4, 2022 Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd
Final SD 2 0 2
4 ONT 3 1 3
7
Shots PP SD 26 0/4 ONT 39 2/4
Three Stars - 1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT) 2. Vladimir Tkachev (ONT) 3. Akil Thomas (ONT)
