Reign defeat Gulls 7-4

May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign fell behind early in the first but came roaring back with a seven-goal explosion to defeat the San Diego Gulls in Game 1 of their Pacific Division First Round series by a final score of 7-4. Reign forwards Samuel Fagemo and Akil Thomas each scored twice in the victory, while forward Vladimir Tkachev registered a goal and an assist.

Ontario's league-best power play continued its success at the start of the postseason, going 2-for-4 on the night, while the club's penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4, holding San Diego off the scoreboard on special teams. The Reign hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series with a chance to eliminate the Gulls with a win in Game 2 on Thursday night at Toyota Arena.

Date: May 4, 2022 Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd

Final SD 2 0 2

4 ONT 3 1 3

7

Shots PP SD 26 0/4 ONT 39 2/4

Three Stars - 1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT) 2. Vladimir Tkachev (ONT) 3. Akil Thomas (ONT)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.