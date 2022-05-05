Join the Amerks for Game 2 Watch Party Friday Night at the Distillery on Mt. Hope Ave
May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting a Watch Party for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Belleville Senators in partnership with The Distillery, a longtime sponsor of the Amerks, at the restaurant's Mt. Hope Ave location on Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.
The game from CAA Arena in Belleville will be livestreamed on AHLTV, featuring the call of Amerks Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens, who's currently in his remarkable 36th season as the legendary "Voice of the Amerks."
The Amerks currently lead the best-of-three series 1-0 after claiming Game 1 by way of a 4-3 come-from-behind overtime win Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena and are now one win away from winning their first playoff series since the 2005 postseason.
The Distillery will offer its entire menu, including their famous haddock fish fry, draft specials and 2-for-1 frozen margaritas and mimosas throughout the event, while fans will have the opportunity to win various Amerks prizes and other giveaways.
The Distillery is located at 1142 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.
Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2022
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Nevada Beverage - Henderson Silver Knights
- FirstBank Is Now Official Bank of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Join the Amerks for Game 2 Watch Party Friday Night at the Distillery on Mt. Hope Ave - Rochester Americans
- Schneider Steps up in Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Wins Aldege 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award, Named AHL Goaltender of the Year - Stockton Heat
- Stockton's Dustin Wolf Voted Winner of AHL's Baz Bastien Memorial Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Calle Clang to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Preds Reassign Davies to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blues Recall D Steven Santini from Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Grand Rapids Griffins 2021-22 Season in Review - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Recall Houde, Sign Harvey to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Kraken Prospect Ryker Evans Ready to Learn - Charlotte Checkers
- Pittsburgh Recalls Alex D'Orio - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Fall in Game 2 to Bridgeport Islanders, 2-1 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Reign defeat Gulls 7-4 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Drop 7-4 Decision in Game 1 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Advance to Pacific Division Semifinals - Bakersfield Condors
- Belleville Sens Drop Series Opener in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Sens Drop Series Opener in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Can't Avioid Elimination, Lose 3-2 to Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Come Back in Dramatic Fashion to Take Game 1 from Senators in Overtime Thriller - Rochester Americans
- Colorado Claims 1-0 Series Lead with 5-2 Win over Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Fall 5-2 to Eagles in Game One, Round One of Playoffs - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Take Game One in Hard Fought Battle against Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Take Game One in Hard Fought Battle against Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Sweep Bruins with 2-1 OT Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Islanders Win Over Bruins in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Edge Stars in Game One - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Join the Amerks for Game 2 Watch Party Friday Night at the Distillery on Mt. Hope Ave
- Amerks Come Back in Dramatic Fashion to Take Game 1 from Senators in Overtime Thriller
- Amerks Open Postseason Wednesday in Game 1 of First-Round Play-In against Belleville
- Amerks Set to Face Belleville Senators in First-Round Play-In of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Amerks Rout Comets in Regular-Season Finale