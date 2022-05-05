Join the Amerks for Game 2 Watch Party Friday Night at the Distillery on Mt. Hope Ave

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting a Watch Party for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Belleville Senators in partnership with The Distillery, a longtime sponsor of the Amerks, at the restaurant's Mt. Hope Ave location on Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The game from CAA Arena in Belleville will be livestreamed on AHLTV, featuring the call of Amerks Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens, who's currently in his remarkable 36th season as the legendary "Voice of the Amerks."

The Amerks currently lead the best-of-three series 1-0 after claiming Game 1 by way of a 4-3 come-from-behind overtime win Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena and are now one win away from winning their first playoff series since the 2005 postseason.

The Distillery will offer its entire menu, including their famous haddock fish fry, draft specials and 2-for-1 frozen margaritas and mimosas throughout the event, while fans will have the opportunity to win various Amerks prizes and other giveaways.

The Distillery is located at 1142 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

