IceHogs Take Game One in Hard Fought Battle against Stars

May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs (1-0-0-0) took Game 1 of the first round best-of-three series against the Texas Stars (0-1-0-0) thanks to a pair of goals from forwards Lukas Reichel and Carson Gicewicz.

After no score through almost half of the game, the IceHogs took the lead when forward Lukas Reichel scored off a beautiful setup from forward Michael Teply at 6:53 in the middle frame.

Then in the third period the IceHogs took a 2-0 lead when a shot from defenseman Isaak Phillips deflected off of Gicewicz and beat Texas goaltender Matthew Murray at 4:06.

The Stars however quickly got one back when forward Fredrik Karlstrom was able to bury past Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom's blocker to make it a 2-1 game at 4:53 in the third period.

But that's all Soderblom would give up as he went on to make 33 saves on the night.

The IceHogs and Stars will turn right around for Game Two of this series Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. If a third game is necessary, that will come on Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m. All first round games will be played at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Watch and listen to all of the IceHogs' 2022 Calder Cup Playoff action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.