Blues Recall D Steven Santini from Thunderbirds

May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.

Santini, 27, has dressed in 66 games for the Thunderbirds this season, collecting 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) and 24 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman appeared in five games, including two postseason games, with the Blues in 2020-21 and posted an assist.

The T-Birds embark on their first Calder Cup playoff run later this month. The Division Semifinal round schedule will be unveiled at the conclusion of the Calder Cup Playoffs' first round. A full list of scenarios can be found at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

