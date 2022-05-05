Blues Recall D Steven Santini from Thunderbirds
May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.
Santini, 27, has dressed in 66 games for the Thunderbirds this season, collecting 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) and 24 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman appeared in five games, including two postseason games, with the Blues in 2020-21 and posted an assist.
The T-Birds embark on their first Calder Cup playoff run later this month. The Division Semifinal round schedule will be unveiled at the conclusion of the Calder Cup Playoffs' first round. A full list of scenarios can be found at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Thunderbirds' playoff tickets, including Pay As We Play plans, are on sale now! Follow @ThunderbirdsAHL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details to come, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2022
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Calle Clang to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Preds Reassign Davies to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blues Recall D Steven Santini from Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Grand Rapids Griffins 2021-22 Season in Review - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Recall Houde, Sign Harvey to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Kraken Prospect Ryker Evans Ready to Learn - Charlotte Checkers
- Pittsburgh Recalls Alex D'Orio - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Fall in Game 2 to Bridgeport Islanders, 2-1 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Reign defeat Gulls 7-4 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Drop 7-4 Decision in Game 1 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Advance to Pacific Division Semifinals - Bakersfield Condors
- Belleville Sens Drop Series Opener in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Sens Drop Series Opener in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Can't Avioid Elimination, Lose 3-2 to Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Come Back in Dramatic Fashion to Take Game 1 from Senators in Overtime Thriller - Rochester Americans
- Colorado Claims 1-0 Series Lead with 5-2 Win over Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Fall 5-2 to Eagles in Game One, Round One of Playoffs - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Take Game One in Hard Fought Battle against Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Take Game One in Hard Fought Battle against Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Sweep Bruins with 2-1 OT Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Islanders Win Over Bruins in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Edge Stars in Game One - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Recall D Steven Santini from Thunderbirds
- G Colten Ellis Returned to T-Birds; F Brayden Guy Signed to ATO
- Sam Anas Named Winner of AHL's Fred. T. Hunt Memorial Award
- T-Birds Announce Potential Home Dates for Division Semifinals
- T-Birds, Lindgren Shut out Bruins for 3rd Straight Meeting