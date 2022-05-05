Anaheim Ducks Sign Calle Clang to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Calle Clang to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season.

Clang, 19 (5/20/02), went 10-5-0 with one shutout, a 2.28 goals-against average (GAA) and .915 save percentage (SV%) in 17 games with Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) as a rookie this season. Acquired from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a second-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft for right wing Rickard Rakell Mar. 21, 2022, Clang also helped Rogle win the Champions Hockey League, posting a 5-1-0 record in the competition.

The 6-2, 176-pound goaltender made his SHL Playoff debut in 2022, winning each of his first two contests in Games 6 and 7 of the SHL Quarterfinals, helping Rogle advance to the SHL Playoff Semifinals. He completed the postseason with a 2-1-0 record and a 2.02 GAA and .912 SV% in his three contests.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%.

The Olofstrom, Sweden native was named to Sweden's rosters for the 2021 and 2022 World Junior Championships. He also helped Sweden earn medals at the 2019 World U-18 Championship (gold) and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze).

