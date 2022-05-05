FirstBank Is Now Official Bank of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds

May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and FirstBank jointly announced today a multi-year relationship that names FirstBank as the official bank partner for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd AHL team debuting in Fall 2022 and the affiliate of the NHL Seattle Kraken and Acrisure Arena, the world-class venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley.

"We believe in doing what's right for our community, and a big part of that is supporting organizations and initiatives that drive economic growth, create jobs and continue making the Coachella Valley a vibrant place to live, work and play," said Jake Wuest, FirstBank's Palm Desert Market President. "We're confident that's what Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds will ultimately do for the greater Palm Springs area as one of the most anticipated indoor event venues and AHL hockey teams in Southern California. To say we're thrilled to be an Official Bank Partner and witness the start of something great would be an understatement."

As an official presenting partner of Acrisure Arena, FirstBank, one of the largest privately held banks in the nation with a focus on "banking for good," will receive branding integrations throughout the arena for all events, in-ice logo placement, LED ring exposure on the arena floor, as well as pre-game experiences such as player appearances, meet & greets, and more.

"FirstBank is one of the most respected banks of the southwest and they've been a longtime staple in the Coachella Valley. We're excited to welcome them as one of Acrisure Arena's presenting partners and officially join these two great institutions together," said Steve Fraser, president of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

FirstBank will hold the primary deposit relationship and operating accounts for Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The banking relationship will include all treasury management and corporate banking services for the Arena, the AHL hockey team, and advanced ticketing deposits for events.

FirstBank operates more than 100 locations throughout the southwest, including four locations in the Coachella Valley. The company was recently voted "Best Bank" and "Best Mortgage Lender" by the Desert Sun.

The agreements were negotiated in collaboration between FirstBank and Oak View Group, the exclusive multimedia rightsholder for Acrisure Arena.

In addition to giving access to all regular-season home AHL games and exclusive member-only events, select seat locations will also have Concert Access seating giving them the ability to purchase the best seats at Acrisure Arena for upcoming concerts and events. Other membership benefits include ticket and parking discounts, access to exclusive member-only events with the Coachella Valley Firebirds team, playoff priority access for all home Firebirds playoff games, exclusive branded-merchandise gifts, unused ticket redemption for future games, interest-free payment options, automatic membership renewal, discounts off face-value Firebirds season tickets, a dedicated service representative, and more.

Season ticket deposits are $100 per ticket for general season tickets and $250 per ticket for club season tickets with a limit of ten deposits per person. Payment plans will be offered at a later date. Visit CVFirebrids.com/Tickets to request more information and pricing.

