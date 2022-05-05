Wolves Add Seeley
May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have received defenseman Ronan Seeley on loan from the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) as the AHL's top regular-season team continues to prepare for the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The 19-year-old Seeley just wrapped up his fourth season with the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips. Seeley served as Everett's captain and posted 11 goals and 33 assists in 52 games this year for a squad that claimed the U.S. Division title. He also posted 2 assists in two games for Canada in the U20 World Junior Championship before the tournament was canceled due to COVID. The Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, native was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way contract on Sept. 24, 2021.
Seeley joins a loaded Wolves team that finished with the AHL's best regular-season points percentage (.724) to earn the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy and claim home-ice advantage throughout the postseason. Chicago owns a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs and awaits the winner of the best-of-3 series between the Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars that the IceHogs lead 1-0.
Regardless of their opponent in next week's Central Division Semifinals, the Wolves know they will host a playoff game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Allstate Arena. To purchase tickets specifically for that date, click here. To find the latest information on the Calder Cup Playoffs and the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com/playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
