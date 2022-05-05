Providence Bruins Fall in Game 2 to Bridgeport Islanders, 2-1 in Overtime
May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Nick Wolff tied the game for the Providence Bruins late in the third period, but an overtime goal by the Bridgeport Islanders would be the difference as they skated to a 2-1 victory over the Providence Bruins in Game 2 of their best-of-three first round series.
Troy Grosenick stopped 32 of 34 shots he faced.
STATS
- Nick Wolff tallied his first career Calder Cup playoff goal to tie the game for the Providence Bruins late in the third period.
- Joona Koppanen and John Beecher tallied the assists on the Wolff goal.
- Justin Brazeau lead all Providence skaters with six shots on goal.
- Troy Grosenick made 32 saves in the effort.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)
SPRINGFIELD 76 95 (.625)
PROVIDENCE 72 83 (.576)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 76 78 (.513)
HERSHEY 76 78 (.513)
BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)
HARTFORD 72 72 (.500)
LEHIGH VALLEY 76 73 (.480)
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 0 1
BRIDGEPORT 0 0 1 1 2
