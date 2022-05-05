Silver Knights Fall 5-2 to Eagles in Game One, Round One of Playoffs
May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell 5-2 to the Colorado Eagles in the first game of round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs on May 4 at Budweiser Event Center.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Eagles took an early lead 31-seconds into the contest with a goal from Jayson Megna. Megna furthered the Eagles lead with a shorthanded goal to end the first frame. After a scoreless second frame, Paul Cotter scored the first goal for Henderson to bring them within one. Jean-Luc Foudy pushed the lead back by two to answer right back. Sven Baertchi once again brought the Silver Knights within one midway in the final frame. Mikhail Maltsev and Keifer Sherwood both added to the Colorado tally with an empty net goal late in the third, finalizing Colorado winning 5-2.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will continue their Calder Cup Playoff run against the Colorado Eagles on Friday, May 6 and, if necessary, Saturday, May 7 at Budweiser Event Center. Both games will start at 6:05 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen in on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
