Condors Advance to Pacific Division Semifinals
May 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors are through to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs following a 2-0 series sweep of the Abbotsford Canucks. Dates, times and opponents are yet to be determined, with full information on the schedule at Condorstown.com or via the Condors mobile app. Bakersfield's postseason run is presented by Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals.
Cooper Marody (1st) scored with 1:28 to go in regulation to help the Condors sweep the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2, on Wednesday. The win advances the Condors to the Pacific Division Best-of-5 Semifinals.
Brad Malone and Adam Cracknell each scored their first goals of the postseason. Stuart Skinner stopped 27 of 29 and improved to 7-3 lifetime in the playoffs.
