Wolf Wins Aldege 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award, Named AHL Goaltender of the Year

STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf has been selected as the 2021-22 recipient of the American Hockey League's Aldege 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award, presented annually to the AHL's most outstanding goalie, announced by the AHL Thursday.

It's the third end-of-year league honor earned by the netminder, with the Gilroy, California native also having been named an AHL First-Team All-Star and a member of the league All-Rookie Team.

Wolf, 21, is the first-ever Flames prospect to earn the award. He finished the regular season first in the AHL with 33 wins, eighth in Goals Against Average (2.35) and fourth in Save Percentage (.924), all tops among first-year netminders. He led Stockton to at least a point in his first 17 starts of the campaign and was named the league's December Goalie of the Month after going 7-0-0-0 with a 1.40 GAA and .951 SVP.

The Calgary Flames' seventh-round selection (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft is the 10th rookie ever to win the award, given annually since the 1983-84 season, joining Jon Casey (1984-85), Jean-Claude Bergeron (1989-90), Felix Potvin (1991-92), Corey Hirsch (1992-93), Jim Carey (1994-95), Martin Prusek (2001-02), Niklas Svedberg (2012-13), Matt Murray (2014-15) and Logan Thompson (2020-21).

