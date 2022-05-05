Preds Reassign Davies to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Jeremy Davies to Milwaukee.

Davies has played in six games with the Predators, including four in this most recent call-up, recording a pair of assists and two penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner has established careers highs in several categories with the Admirals in 2021-22, including goals (6), assists (25), points (31) and power-play goals (2). Davies has 12 points (4g-8a) in his last 10 games at the AHL level, is second among Milwaukee defensemen in points, assists and plus-minus (+13). He made his NHL debut with the Predators on March 9, 2021 at Carolina.

Originally drafted by New Jersey in the seventh round (192nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, he skated in 111 career NCAA contests with Northeastern before turning pro (2016-19), amassing 22 goals and 72 assists for 94 points. Internationally, the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., native won the 2017 Spengler Cup with Canada, tallying an assist in four contests.

Davies and the Admirals will begin the Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena in their best-of-five series against the Manitoba Moose. That will be follow with game two of the series on Saturday at 6 pm.

