Canucks Can't Avioid Elimination, Lose 3-2 to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Abbotsford Canucks couldn't avoid elimination from the 2022 AHL Calder Cup playoffs as they lost 3-2 to the Bakersfield Condors in Game 2 at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Wednesday.

The Canucks didn't take as long to open the scoring as they did in Game 1. Forward Sheldon Dries scored at 15:54 of the first period on the power play while Bakersfield defenceman Filip Berglund was serving a high-sticking penalty.

Dries had 18 power play goals in 54 games with the Canucks in the regular season. Defenceman Jack Rathbone and Nic Petan had the assists on Dries' power-play goal. It marked Rathbone's first-career AHL point.

Shots were tied at six after the first period.

At 18:51 of the second period, the Condors responded. Forward Adam Cracknell scored his first goal of the playoffs to tie the game. Forward Noah Philp and Berglund had the assists.

Shots in the middle frame were 15-14 in favour of the Condors.

Bakersfield broke the tie at 4:39 of the third period when Condors captain Brad Malone scored his first of the playoffs. Forward Dino Kambeitz got the lone assist.

The Canucks did end up tying the game at 12:51 with a goal from forward Sheldon Rempal that was assisted by forwards Vasily Podkolzin and Justin Dowling.

However, Bakersfield continued to push back, with forward Cooper Marody scoring what would turn out to be the game winner at 18:38, It was assisted by forwards Jame Hamblin and Luke Esposito.

Final shots were 33-29 for the Condors. Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin made 30 saves. Bakersfield goaltender Stuart Skinner, on the other hand, stopped 27 shots.

The Canucks were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Condors went 0-for-2.

Bakersfield wins the best-of-three series 2-0 over Abbotsford to advance to the semifinal round of the 2022 Calder Cup playoffs.

