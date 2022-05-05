Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Nevada Beverage

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, that that Nevada Beverage is an Official Partner of the Silver Knights and the latest member of the Silver Society. The Silver Society is an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, The Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena.

"Our founding partnership with Nevada Beverage has really helped elevate our guest experience at The Dollar Loan Center," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "Their efforts have played a key role in ensuring we have the best-in-class fan experience in the American Hockey League."

As an Official Partner of the Silver Knights, Nevada Beverage will sponsor the Estrella Jalisco Bar on the main concourse and the Golden Road Bar on the Royal Landing at The Dollar Loan Center. They will also be featured on both television and radio broadcasts, as well as signage elements at TDLC and Lifeguard Arena.

