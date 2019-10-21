Reign Announce Roster Moves

October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned goaltender Cole Kehler from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets to Ontario and have reassigned goaltender Matthew Villalta from Ontario to Fort Wayne. Additionally, the Reign have signed forward Stephen Baylis to an AHL contract and have assigned him to the Komets.

The 21-year-old Kehler (born December 17, 1997) has appeared in three games this season with Fort Wayne, posting a 2-1-0 record, a 3.37 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Kehler appeared in 15 ECHL regular-season contests a season ago with Manchester, in addition to one game in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and was rostered with the Kings and Reign during the 2018-19 season, but did not appear in a game.

The 20-year-old Villalta (born June 3, 1999) made his professional debut on October 12 against Tucson, in relief of Cal Petersen. Villalta began his professional career after three seasons in the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. With the Greyhounds, Villalta holds single-season franchise records for victories (40 - 2017-18) and save percentage amongst goaltenders with at least 30 games played (.918 - 2016-17).

The 25-year-old Baylis (born August 1, 1994) joins the professional ranks after he completed a four-season collegiate career at Bowling Green State University. Baylis appeared in 152 career games with the Falcons and amassed 89 points (29-60=89), including an NCAA career-best 31 points (9-22=31) during the 2017-18 season. As a senior, Baylis helped lead Bowling Green to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1990.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.