Panthers Reassign D Jake Massie to Springfield

October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Jake Massie to the Springfield Thunderbirds from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Massie skated in two games with the Swamp Rabbits and posted his first professional goal in last night's 4-3 Greenville loss to the Atlanta Gladiators. The 22-year-old defenseman made his Thunderbirds AHL debut on Oct. 11 against the Rochester Americans.

Originally a sixth-round pick (156th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Massie signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on July 8. Over three seasons with the University of Vermont, Massie tallied 23 points (6g, 17a) in 95 games.

The Thunderbirds embark on another three-game weekend on Oct. 25-27 with a visit to Bridgeport on Friday (7:00 p.m.) before home tilts with Belleville on Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Rochester on Sunday (5:05 p.m.).

