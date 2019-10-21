Monsters Weekly Storylines

The Cleveland Monsters finished their first three-in-three weekend of the season with a 1-1-0-1 record, participating in a shootout both Friday against the Rochester Americans and Sunday against the Toronto Marlies. Matiss Kivlenieks was in goal for both shootout appearances stopping seven of the nine shooters he faced throughout the weekend moving to 2-1-1 for the season.

Nathan Gerbe assisted on all three Monsters goals and scored the only marker in the shootout Friday night during Cleveland's 4-3 win over Rochester. Gerbe's three-point night marked his first regular season multi-point game as well as his first since returning from an injury that abbreviated the Cleveland co-captain's 2018-19 campaign.

Cleveland's offense was on display in the Monsters on Sunday as the team scored multiple power-play goals, an even-strength tally and a shorthanded goal. Zac Dalpe started the scoring for Cleveland with the team's only five-on-five goal while Sam Vigneault scored a shorthanded marker at the beginning of the second period. Justin Scott notched two extra-man tallies along with Kole Sherwood adding a man-advantage goal of his own.

