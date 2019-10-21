Rocket Are Back on Tour

October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today the return of the fan-favorite Rocket Hockey Tour contest, presented by Sportium in collaboration with St-Albert Cheese Co-Op, which gives minor hockey teams from the Laval area the unique opportunity to take to the ice and enjoy tips and drills with professional players and one of the team's assistant coaches for a third season in a row.

Devoted to the development of young players through hockey and the values inherit to the sport, the team is proud to announce that Sportium will join the St-Albert Cheese Co-Op to propel this third edition of the program to new heights. Novice and bantam hockey teams from Hockey Laval, Hockey Lac St-Louis and Hockey Laurentides/LanaudiÃ¨res associations are eligible to participate in the contest. Teams can sign-up now to enter to win an incredible experience with the pros.

"Sportium is proud to support the future generation of hockey players and encourage them throughout their athletic development. Through our partnership with the Rocket, we are dedicated to helping our community thrive in this sport," said Norman Décarie, president and chief executive officer of Sportium.

A unique opportunity

One team from each minor hockey association will be crowned a winner. Four teams will host a group of players and a coach in their respective local arenas while one lucky team will win the main prize; a chance to visit and change into their hockey gear in the Rocket's locker room and jump on the main ice at Place Bell.

"The St-Albert Cheese Co-Op is happy to support the Rocket Hockey Tour for a second year in a row. We take tremendous pride in encouraging the future generation of hockey players as well as their athletic development," said Ã®=89ric Lafontaine, the general manager of the St-Albert Cheese Co-op.

The first two editions of the Rocket Hockey Tour have allowed many young teams to benefit from tips from professional coaches and meet several players like Alex Belzile, Cale Fleury, Jake Evans and Michael McNiven. The Rocket Hockey Tour aims to provide children with a positive sports environment that includes skills development, respect for others, and respect for the rules, all the while teaching kids the fundamental values of perseverance, dedication and team spirit associated with our game - and of course - with the Laval Rocket.

"The kids were really excited; they were so anxious. As a team, we are Rocket fans. [...] Today, the coaches got to be like kids. I took the opportunity to ask coach Daniel [Jacob] questions that will help me improve my team," said Ã®=89ric Guitard, head coach of the Monteuil Blizzards, winner of the 2018 Rocket Hockey Tour, after the workshop.

Coaches and/or team representatives can sign their teams up by visiting the Laval Rocket official website and heading to the Community section. Teams from the eligible minor hockey associations have until November 7, 2019 to register.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.