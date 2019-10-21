Wolves Insider: Linking Ferguson with Binnington

October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





THE LINK BETWEEN FERGUSON AND BINNINGTON

When 21-year-old rookie Dylan Ferguson earned the victory in the Chicago Wolves' 3-2 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena, he became the youngest goalie to win a Wolves game since 2019 Stanley Cup champion Jordan Binnington.

The parallels between Ferguson's first Wolves win and Binnington's first Wolves win are remarkable.

In January 2014, Binnington was called up from his ECHL team to join the squad because Wolves top goaltender Jake Allen was recalled from loan by the St. Louis Blues to serve as an injury replacement.

On Oct. 12, Ferguson was called up from his ECHL team (the Fort Wayne Komets) to join the Wolves because Oscar Dansk was recalled from loan by the Vegas Golden Knights to replace an injured goalie.

In January 2014, the Wolves faced a three-games-in-three-days situation and then-head coach John Anderson opted to play Matt Climie on Friday and Saturday nights - leaving Binnington to make his Wolves debut on Sunday, Jan. 5, against the Rockford IceHogs.

Last weekend, the Wolves faced a three-games-in-three-days situation and head coach Rocky Thompson opted to play Garret Sparks on Friday and Saturday nights - leaving Ferguson to make his AHL debut on Sunday against Milwaukee.

Binnington, at the age of 20 years, 5 months and 25 days, backstopped the Wolves to a 4-3 shootout win at Allstate Arena.

Ferguson, at the age of 21 years and one month, backstopped the Wolves to a shootout win at Allstate Arena after falling behind 2-0 in the first period.

"I was a little too fired up," Ferguson said. "Garret Sparks came up to me and he's like, 'You know you can do the job. Just take a breath, calm down and play.' That was actually a big turning point for me."

TOP LINE

DYLAN FERGUSON

In his first professional start, the 21-year-old Ferguson picked up his first pro victory as he grew stronger throughout the game in the Wolves' 3-2 shootout win over Milwaukee on Sunday. It was Ferguson's first pro action since getting to play nine minutes in relief for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 14, 2017, when he was just 19 years old.

LUCAS ELVENES

The 20-year-old Sweden native continues to rank among the American Hockey League's leading scorers. Elvenes produced one goal and three assists during the Wolves' three-game weekend, which means he moved into second place overall among AHL scorers with nine points. He also ranks as the league's leading rookie scorer as only one other rookie has more than five points.

PATRICK BROWN

Brown, one of the three Wolves who wears the "A" on his sweater, filled up the nets Sunday afternoon to help the Wolves earn a 3-2 shootout victory over Milwaukee at Allstate Arena. With the Wolves trailing 2-0, Brown produced a pair of goals during the second period to forge a tie. In the shootout, Brown and Gage Quinney came through to clinch the win.

WEEKEND REWIND (1-1-1-0)

SUNDAY, OCT. 20: (at) CHICAGO 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (SO)

The Wolves battled back from a 2-0 deficit to earn the shootout victory as centers Gage Quinney and Patrick Brown converted both of the team's shootout attempts.

Brown scored both of the Wolves' goals in regulation during the second period - banging home a rebound for the first one and knocking in a Lucas Elvenes pass for the game-tying tally.

Goaltender Dylan Ferguson stopped 35 shots in regulation and OT to win his first AHL start.

SATURDAY, OCT. 19: ROCKFORD 3, (at) CHICAGO 2 (OT)

Rockford's Tyler Sikura scored on a breakaway at 4:48 of overtime to give the IceHogs the Illinois Lottery Cup victory at Allstate Arena.

Forwards Lucas Elvenes and Curtis McKenzie scored to rally the Wolves from a pair of one-goal deficits.

Goaltender Garret Sparks posted 36 saves.

FRIDAY, OCT. 18: (at) ROCKFORD 3, CHICAGO 2

The IceHogs scored three goals in the first period and made them stand up to take the first game of this season's lllinois Lottery Cup competition.

Defenseman Jaycob Megna and center Gage Quinney produced goals for the Wolves while rookie forward Lucas Elvenes assisted on both tallies.

Goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 30 of 33 shots.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. Texas 11 a.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Tucson 9 p.m. Tucson Convention Center AHLTV

Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Tucson 9 p.m. Tucson Convention Center AHLTV

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. Panther Arena My50

