Senators Sign Percy to PTO

October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Stuart Percy to a professional tryout agreement.

Percy played in 41 games with Belleville last season registering 19 points (two goals) before he was traded to Providence on March 4 for forward Austin Fyten.

The 26-year-old has played 336 career AHL games scoring 21 goals and 109 points.

The Sens have also recalled defenceman Miles Gendron from the ECHL's Brampton Beast. Gendron has two assists in three games with the Beast this season.

