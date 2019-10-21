Roadrunners Weekly: October 21

October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

4-1-0-0 - .800 Win Percentage

(2nd - Pacific Division, 3rd - Western Conference, 8th - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Friday vs. Iowa - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Iowa - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

4-3 Overtime Win vs. San Antonio (Friday)

4-2 Win vs. San Antonio (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

In his first game in Tucson at the team's home opener, Andy Miele scored the overtime winner Friday on an outstanding individual effort.

With goals in both Friday's and Saturday's contests, forward Lane Pederson ranks second among all skaters in the AHL with six goals in five games.

First-year netminder Ivan Prosvetov made his pro debut Saturday in net and turned aside 29 of the 31 shots faced for his first pro win in the effort.

THEY SAID IT:

"If [the San Antonio defender] knocks it off my stick there, he's going the other way on a breakaway. But I like to play a little risky and that time it worked in my favor." - Roadrunners forward Andy Miele chuckled post-game Friday about his overtime winner.

"There's great energy in the building. To win at home is an exciting feeling. It's good to be at home and practice at home throughout the week. We built the week with energy." - Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady following the team's win Saturday night.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will practice in Tucson Monday - Thursday this week before welcoming the Iowa Wild to town.

The Iowa Wild, like the San Antonio Rampage this time last week, will enter Tucson undefeated in regulation. The affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild currently sits atop the Western Conference with a record of 5-0-0-1.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Kids Weekend: Fortnite & Coors Light 1-2-3 Night - Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. against Iowa

Bring the kids and join us for a night themed around the most inconic video game in recent history!

Come hungry as well, as Soft Drinks will be $1, Hot Dogs are $2 and Beers $3 in the first Coors Light 1-2-3 Night.

Kids Weekend: Prince and Princesses Night - Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. against Iowa

A special ticket package to meet Disney Princesses Anna and Elsa from the hit movie Frozen is on sale now.

A Roadrunners win on this night means that everyone gets a free ticket to rejoin us at Tucson Arena on Tuesday, October 29 against Chicago.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny will air 6-7 p.m. every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Defenseman Kyle Capobianco, who has played in 94 games over the past four seasons with Tucson, scored his first NHL goal in the Coyotes 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

