Condors Apollo 11 Moon Landing Jersey Golden Ticket on Sale
October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will wear specialty Moon Landing 50th Anniversary jerseys on Saturday, Nov. 9 and you have a chance to win an Apollo 11 jersey via the team's Golden Ticket raffle. Only 100 tickets will be sold at $30 each, with no limit on how many tickets you can purchase. The raffle will be held at the game on Saturday, Nov. 9 (do not need to be present to win).
PATRIOTIC NIGHT / SPECIALTY MOON LANDING ANNIVERSARY JERSEYS
Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. featuring a post-game jersey auction to benefit local non-profits through the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3)
Jerseys feature a "Condorized" space logo and imagery from the historic landing on the moon in 1969
Purchase Condors Patriotic Hats at the game for just $5 with two different styles
Items/exhibits relating to space exploration are scheduled to be on display at the game
Everyone in attendance will have the chance to win one to be given away
Presented by 107.9 KUZZ and SC Architect
Images from this story
|
Bakersfield Condors Apollo 11 Moon Landing jersey
