Wolf Pack Weekly, October 21-27

The Wolf Pack (5-0-0-1, 11 pts.) continued their unbeaten-in-regulation start to the season this past week, with a pair of one-goal wins. On Friday night at the XL Center, in the last of five straight home games to begin the year, Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 Springfield Thunderbird shots for his first North American pro shutout, in a 1-0 Wolf Pack win. Phil DiGiuseppe's second-period goal was the only scoring in that game, and DiGiuseppe posted his third game-winner in as many goals-scored Saturday night in Binghamton, capping a Wolf Pack comeback from a 3-1 deficit in a 4-3 overtime win over the Devils, in Hartford's first road game of the season. Vinni Lettieri had a goal and two assists in that game, and Joey Keane and Filip Chytil had a goal and an assist apiece.

This week:

The Wolf Pack face their first three-game weekend of the season this week, with two of the three games at home. The Wolf Pack host the Laval Rocket this Friday night, with faceoff at 7:15 PM, and then play a home-and-home with their in-state rivals the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday and Sunday. The Sound Tigers come to the XL Center for a 7:00 game on Saturday night, and the rematch is a 3:00 faceoff in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Friday, October 25 vs. the Laval Rocket (Montreal) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- The Rocket, coached by former Wolf Pack and New York Rangers defenseman Joel Bouchard, is off to a 3-4-0-0 start, and has won three of its last four after losses in the first three.

- Laval rookie goaltender Cayden Primeau, son of former Hartford Whaler Keith Primeau, is 2-1-0 in his first three pro appearances, with only five goals-against on 87 shots (1.68 GAA, 94.3% save percentage).

- This is the first of four meetings this year between the Wolf Pack and the Rocket, and the first of two XL Center visits for Laval. The two teams split a two-game series last year, the Wolf Pack winning 3-1 in Hartford October 7 and dropping a 5-2 decision on the road October 17.

Saturday, October 26 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This is the Wolf Pack's "Witches & Wizards night". There will be all kinds of Halloween fun, including trick or treating on the concourse, an intermission costume parade, and a youth backpack giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 12 or younger, courtesy of Carvel.

- This is the second encounter of the season between the Wolf Pack and their Connecticut rivals. In the first, October 6 at the XL Center, the Wolf Pack pulled out a 4-3 overtime win.

- Bridgeport has at least a standings point in three of its first five games, but only one win on the season, having gone 1-2-1-1 thus far. The Sound Tigers' last action was a 3-2 shootout loss Saturday night in their home opener vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

- Matt Lorito leads the Bridgeport club in points and goals through the first five games, with 3-1-4.

Sunday, October 27 at the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at Webster Bank Arena, 3:00 PM

- This is the first of six visits on the year to Bridgeport for the Wolf Pack, who were 2-2-1-0 in five games at the Webster Bank Arena last season.

- After seven of the Wolf Pack's eight games of the season were at home, this contest starts a stretch of four straight and six out of eight on the road.

Recent Transactions:

None

Pack Tracks:

