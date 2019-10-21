Utica's Nikolay Goldobin Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

Nikolay Goldobin of the Utica Comets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward Nikolay Goldobin has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 20, 2019.

Goldobin totaled seven assists, eight points and a plus-7 rating in three games last week as the Comets remained unbeaten for the season.

Goldobin matched a career high with three assists on Wednesday night, helping Utica to a 6-2 win over Syracuse. He duplicated the feat on Friday, assisting on three more goals in an 8-2 victory over Charlotte. And on Saturday, Goldobin notched a goal and an assist as the Comets defeated Rochester, 7-1, their fifth straight win to begin the 2019-20 campaign.

A first-round choice (27th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Goldobin has an AHL-leading eight assists and is tied for second in the league with nine points in four games with Utica this season. The 24-year-old native of Moscow, Russia, has registered 53 goals and 81 assists for 134 points in 152 career AHL contests with Utica, San Jose and Worcester. Goldobin has skated in 124 NHL games with San Jose and Vancouver, recording 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Goldobin will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Comets home game.

