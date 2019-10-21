Last Week, Today: October 21
October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Rundown
After starting this season with three games in three different buildings, the gang finally was on Tucson Arena ice over the weekend for game action and did they ever relish in it.
Friday night the group showed resiliency, as they did not get the same hot start that pushed them toward the direction of success in their first three contests. Furthermore, San Antonio struck first but thanks to goals 14 seconds apart from Lane Pederson and Michael Chaput, the group began to turn the momentum. Friday's only downside was a late, extra-attacker goal from the Rampage forced overtime, giving them a point.
In the extra frame, Andy Miele took a step toward making himself a household name in Tucson with the overtime winner in his first game in Southern Arizona.
Behind it all, Adin Hill was outstanding opposite Ville Husso, stopping 39 of 42.
Saturday another goaltending battle failed to give way to scoring until late in the second period when a power play goal from San Antonio was the first to beat Ivan Prosvetov, whom was making his pro debut.
Friday the Roadrunners had penalty trouble and had it not have been for their excellent penalty kill and the play of Hill, the outcome likely would have been vastly different.
So trailing 1-0 after 40 minutes of play, it turns out that the late goal for the opposition served as a motivator for the team, as forward Lane Pederson used a Rampage defender screening his own netminder to finally beat Husso after the Finnish netminder had stopped 26 Tucson shots through the first 22 minutes and 27 total through two.
Like the home opener, Chaput followed Pederson just seconds later but this time there was no push back from San Antonio until it was too little, too late. Defensemen Jordan Gross and Robbie Russo both unleashed heft slap shot drives into the visiting net and aside from another late power play goal for the Rampage, it was all over.
A 4-2 final with 29 stops for Prosvetov extended the Roadrunners record to 4-1-0-0, handing San Anton' their first regulation loss of the season.
Where They Stand
Record: 4-1-0-0 (.800 Win Percentage)
Pacific Division: Second Place
Western Conference: Third Place
The Week That Was
Friday, October 18
Rampage (3) at Roadrunners (4) - OT
Tucson Arena
Saturday, October 19
Rampage (2) at Roadrunners (4)
Tucson Arena
Up & Down
Recalls (TUC -> ARI)
Saturday, October 19: Aaron Ness
Recalls (RC -> TUC)
Friday, October 18: Jalen Smereck, Thursday, October 17: Ryker Killins
Assignments (ARI -> TUC)
NONE
Alumni In Action
After two full seasons in Tucson and playing in parts of two more, the time has come for two-time AHL Star Kyle Capobianco. The former Roadrunner found the back of the net in Saturday's Coyotes win over the Senators in a must-see moment.
