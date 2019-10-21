Syracuse Crunch to Host Pink in the Rink Presented by Upstate Cancer Center October 26

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting their annual Pink in the Rink game presented by Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, Oct. 26 when the team plays the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.

Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The Crunch will support the night by using pink tape during warmups. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game.

Additionally, fans are able honor friends and family who have battled or are battling breast cancer by submitting photos that will be displayed on the scoreboard during the game. Photos and names should be submitted to Andrea Marino at amarino@syracusecrunch.com by noon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Pink mystery pucks will be on sale at a table on the concourse for $10 with all proceeds benefiting She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening among underserved women. The pink mystery pucks will feature the Crunch logo, Upstate Cancer Center logo and a player signature. Proceeds from the Crunch Foundation Prize Wheel, located at the Montgomery Street merchandise stand, will also benefit She Matters.

Tickets to Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center are $19 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting She Matters. To purchase tickets, visit the Crunch office at 800 S. State St. or call the club at 315-473-4444 using the code word PINK.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000 square foot center dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home with some of the most advanced cancer- fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. It also has offices in Oneida, at 603 Seneca St. for Hematology/Oncology and at 605 Seneca St. for Radiation Oncology.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

