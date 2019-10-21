Ottawa Recalls Beaudin from Belleville

October 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Jean-Christophe Beaudin from the Belleville Senators.

Beaudin, 22, has played in two games for Belleville this season. If he hits the ice for Ottawa, he would be making his NHL debut.

In a corresponding move, Ottawa reassigned Jordan Szwarz back to Belleville. The 28-year-old was pointless in three games with the Senators.

Furthermore, Ottawa also reassigned forward Andrew Sturtz from the Brampton Beast back to Belleville. Sturtz has a goal and an assist in four games with the Beast.

Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.