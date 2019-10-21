Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 21

WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, October 18: Manitoba 4 vs Iowa 6

The Moose fell 6-4 to the Iowa Wild on Friday night. Johnathan Kovacevic, JC Lipon, Michael Spacek and C.J. Suess each scored their first goal of the season for the Moose. Manitoba couldn't overcome being shorthanded ten times throughout the game. Sam Anas scored the game-winner on the power play giving the Wild the victory.

Saturday, October 19: Manitoba 2 vs Iowa 4

The Moose were defeated by the Iowa Wild 4-2 on Saturday night. Logan Shaw and Cameron Schilling each contributed goals for Manitoba. Nico Sturm collected the game-winner for the Wild while Sam Anas made an impact in posting three points (2G, 1A) in the Wild's win. Mikhail Berdin faced 37 shots in Manitoba's loss.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Grand Rapids Griffins**

Friday, Oct. 25

6 p.m. CT at Chicago Wolves*

Saturday, Oct. 26

7 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Manitoba Moose play the Grand Rapid Griffins on Friday night and then head to Chicago on Saturday night to take on the Wolves. The Friday night matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290, the Moose App and Listen Live, while the Saturday game will available on the Moose App and Listen Live.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw 6 3 2 5 2 2

17 Seth Griffith 6 1 4 5 4 1

5 Cameron Schilling 6 2 1 3 0 -2

23 Michael Spacek 6 1 2 3 0 -1

4 Johnathan Kovacevic 3 1 1 2 6 3

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 1-4-0-0 3.25 0.903 0

31 Adam Carlson 0-1-0-0 4.00 0.879 0

MOOSE NOTES

Three for One

In collecting three assists in Manitoba's matchup against the Wild on Friday night, Seth Griffith is the new assist leader for the Moose (4). Griffith led the team in assists (41) in 2018-19, while also ranking first on the team in points (57). The Wallaceburg, Ont. native posted two three-point nights last season (Nov. 2, 2018 vs CHI, Nov. 28, 2018 at SD). Griffith matched the Moose franchise record by tallying assists in 11 consecutive games (Jan. 10, 2019 - Feb. 2, 2019).

Double the Statistics

In Friday night's matchup against Iowa, there were a few key statistics that were drastically higher than normal and one in particular stood out among them. The two clubs combined for 75 shots on net. Peter Stoykewych and Skyler McKenzie tied for total shots posted by Manitoba (4), while Louie Belpedio led the way for the Wild with six shots on net. Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin was tested early in facing 17 shots in the first period alone. He faced 43 in total. Berdin has only faced more than 43 shots once in his AHL career, on Dec. 8 , 2018 at STK when he faced 46.

He's Back

C.J. Suess collected his first goal of the season on Saturday night against the Wild. Suess has not posted a goal since Nov. 28, 2018 at San Diego due to an injury that sidelined the centreman for the majority of the 2018-19 season. Suess had a hot start last season posting five goals in his first six games. Despite being out of the lineup, Suess posted 12 points (8G, 4A) during his rookie season.

Record Time

Schilling has collected two goals in the first six games of the 2019-20 season. Schilling's first goal was scored in Manitoba's first game of the season against San Antonio. This was the first time in Schilling's AHL career that he posted a goal in the season opener. Only five games later the defenceman scored his second goal of the season, which stands as the least number of games it took for Schilling to score two in his AHL career. His previous record was posting two goals in 12 games in the 2017-18 season.

Who's Trending?

Defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic scored his first goal of the season just 64 seconds into Friday's game against Iowa. The goal came on the rookie defender's first shot of the season. The tally meant Kovacevic scored on each of his first two AHL shots after scoring on the lone shot of his debut last April in Chicago. Kovacevic added an assist in Saturday's matchup against the Wild giving him two points in three games.

