Reichel Lefts Moose with Last-Minute Goal

November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (9-5-1-0) faced off against the Milwaukee Admirals (3-9-1-0) for the second time in two days. The Moose were coming off a 6-2 win Thursday night at Canada Life Centre.

The Moose opened the scoring with under five to play in the first, as Declan Chisholm fired his first of the season past Admirals netminder Connor Ingram. Manitoba continued to press and found twine once again off the blade of Austin Poganski. With the Moose on the power play, Ville Heinola sent the puck to Poganksi who walked in off the wing and wired it past Ingram. The Moose scored twice on their 11 first period shots while Arvid Holm turned away all eight Admirals shots he faced over the course of the first 20 minutes of play.

The Moose continued their scoring prowess with another goal in the middle frame. Leon Gawanke sent the puck to the point where a waiting Chisholm hammered it on net. The shot eluded Ingram and gave the Moose a 3-0 lead at the 12:00 minute mark. The tally was the defenceman's second of the night. Cody Glass potted his first of the year for the Admirals to cut into the Moose lead with four minutes left in the period. 64 seconds later the Admirals pulled within one off a goal from Graham Knott. The Moose took a 3-2 lead into their dressing room after 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal favoured Manitoba 24-20.

The Admirals pushed the Moose in the third and Egor Afanasyev tied the game with his third of the season at the 9:17 mark on the power play. Both Holm and Ingram kept the game knotted up until the final minute of play when Kristian Reichel broke the deadlock. The forward faked a pass then picked his spot from in close to push the Moose ahead 4-3. Holm slammed the door on any Admirals chances in the waning moments for a 4-3 Moose win in regulation. It was Manitoba's third straight win. Holm picked up the victory and added 23 saves in the contest.

Statbook

The Moose have recorded 30 or more shots in all 15 games this season

Ville Heinola led the way with six shots on goal

Austin Poganski has goals in two straight games

Kristian Reichel has points in back-to-back games with two points (1G, 1A)

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Declan Chisholm (Link to Full Interview)ï»¿

"I have been waiting for a goal. I've been grinding and trying to shoot the puck more. It's nice to get a couple and now I don't have to worry about breaking the ice and getting the first one. I can just play my game and go forward from here."

What's Next?

The Moose will face the Admirals for the third time this weekend on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.