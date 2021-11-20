Marlies Welcome Lehigh Valley for First Half of Back-To-Back

November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies square off against Lehigh Valley for the first time since January 5th, 2020. The Phantoms won that matchup 4-2.

Both teams enter Saturday's game coming off shootout losses. The Marlies lost to Laval on Wednesday, while the Phantoms fell to Rochester on Friday. Toronto however, are 6-3-0-1 in their last ten games, while Lehigh Valley are currently on a four game losing streak. The Marlies are undefeated in regulation when leading after the first and second periods.

Some players to watch in Saturday's matchup include Josh Ho-Sang, who currently leads the team with seven goals and ten points. As well as, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, the Marlies leading rookie, who has scored a goal in three consecutive games and currently has nine points. On the Phantoms side, Morgan Frost leads the way with 14 points.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.