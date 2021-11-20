Marlies Welcome Lehigh Valley for First Half of Back-To-Back
November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies square off against Lehigh Valley for the first time since January 5th, 2020. The Phantoms won that matchup 4-2.
Both teams enter Saturday's game coming off shootout losses. The Marlies lost to Laval on Wednesday, while the Phantoms fell to Rochester on Friday. Toronto however, are 6-3-0-1 in their last ten games, while Lehigh Valley are currently on a four game losing streak. The Marlies are undefeated in regulation when leading after the first and second periods.
Some players to watch in Saturday's matchup include Josh Ho-Sang, who currently leads the team with seven goals and ten points. As well as, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, the Marlies leading rookie, who has scored a goal in three consecutive games and currently has nine points. On the Phantoms side, Morgan Frost leads the way with 14 points.
Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
