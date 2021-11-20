Penguins Preview: November 20, 2021

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-6-0-2, 14 pts, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Providence Bruins (6-4-2-1, 15 pts, 3rd in Atlantic Division)

NOV. 20 | 7:05 PM ET | Dunkin Donuts Center

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Nov. 5 7:05 PRO 6 WBS 3 Loss

Sat., Nov. 20 7:05 WBS - PRO - -

Sat., Dec. 27 6:05 PRO - WBS - -

Sat., Feb. 5 6:05 PRO - WBS - -

Sun., Mar. 6 3:05 WBS - PRO - -

Fri., Apr. 22 7:05 WBS - PRO - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | BRUINS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 5 | Oskar Steen - 6

ASSISTS | Jordy Bellerive - 7 | Jack Ahcan & Jesper Froden - 7

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 10 | Oskar Steen - 11

PIM | Kyle Olson - 16 | Nick Wolf - 42

WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Jon Gillies - 3

GAA | Louis Domingue - 2.67 | Troy Grosenick - 1.49

NEWS AND NOTES

The Bruins downed the Hartford WolfPack, 2-1, in overtime on Friday night. Providence leading scorer Oskar Steen scored 26 seconds into OT to cap the victory.

Providence is currently on a three-game point streak (2-0-1-0).

The Bruins have the third-best penalty kill in the AHL at 88.2%, trailing only Syracuse (89.8%) and Clevelannd (88.9%)

Penguins defenseman Juuso Riikola set a career-high with three assists in Friday's game against the Springfield Thunderbirds. All three helpers came in the first period.

Riikola (0+3), Radim Zohorna (1+1), Filip Hallander (1+1) and Felix Robert (0+2) all had multiple points on Friday night.

Drew O'Connor netted his first goal of the season in his first game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday. O'Connor, who started the season with Pittsburgh, recorded 19 points (7+12) in 20 games with Wilkes-Barre last season.

