Islanders Dropped by Thunderbirds
November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Cory Schneider made a season-high 36 saves and Cole Bardreau scored in his first game back from injury, but the Bridgeport Islanders (5-8-1-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 2-1 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds (11-2-2-0) at MassMutual Center on Saturday.
Bardreau's goal came at 8:02 of the second period on a tap-in from the doorstep, set up by Kyle MacLean and Jeff Kubiak. MacLean extended his point streak to six games, the longest for any Bridgeport player this year, while Kubiak's assist came in his season debut.
Hugh McGing put the Thunderbirds out front 1-0 at 9:45 of the first period, capitalizing on Chris Terry's charging penalty for the only power-play goal of the night. Sam Anas gathered the puck on the right wing and centered a pass for McGing, who was alone in front and beat Schneider's blocker.
Bardreau and the Islanders answered at even strength in the second period, but Nathan Walker notched the go-ahead goal just over two minutes later to make it 2-1. Logan Brown created a turnover and guided a pass to Walker, who converted in front for his third goal of the season.
Springfield outshot Bridgeport 11-7 in the third period, but both Schneider (0-5-0) and Charlie Lindgren (6-1-1) where strong all night in the 2-1 final.
Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the kill.
Next Time Out: The Islanders return to Webster Bank Arena on Sunday for a 3 p.m. rematch against the Thunderbirds. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 2:40 p.m.
